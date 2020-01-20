Thief points gun at cashier, robs store in Chester County, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say an armed thief robbed a store in Chester County Sunday.
The incident happened a at Danny’s Food Mart on Pinckney Road in Chester around 8 p.m. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to store in reference to a panic alarm.
When deputies arrived, they learned the store had been robbed by an armed man, who left the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators conducted interviews and blocked off an area along US Highway 321, near the intersection of SC Highway 9 in search for the suspect. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, officers from the Chester Police Department, and a helicopter from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the search. Sheriff’s deputies also used a K-9 to track the suspect.
Around 11 p.m., the search ended with no arrest made. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131. Those choosing to remain anonymous may do so when providing information.
