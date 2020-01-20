Police: 15-month-old suffers severe injuries to head, face from mother’s boyfriend in S.C.

BELTON, S.C. (WYFF) - A 15-month-old child suffered severe injuries to his head, face and throat from his mother’s boyfriend in Anderson County, according to police.
Police Chief Robert Young Jr., with the Belton Police Department said the Belton police, Belton Fire Department and emergency medical services were called out to Rice Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of an unresponsive child.
Young said from an initial evaluation that the 15-month-old had been assaulted, suffering severe injuries to his head, face and throat.
Young said EMS took the victim to a hospital in Anderson for emergency treatment of his injuries.
Officials said Andrew O'Dell told officers that he and his girlfriend were in Greenville for dinner when he received a call from the victim's mother, 16, and her boyfriend, Devin Michael Wayne Perry, 19.
The mother and Perry were staying the evening at O’Dell’s house, officials said.
The child's mother told O'Dell that the child had been seriously injured, according to Young.
O'Dell told the mother to call 911 to ask for help; however, when he arrived at the house, he found out the mother had not made any attempt to request help, Young said.
Young said O’Dell called Anderson County Central Dispatch to request medical assistance.
According to Young, based on their investigation, the Belton Police Department's officers, helped by officers from Honea Path Police Department, secured the house as a crime scene and then requested both a search warrant and the help of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Forensics Lab.
Officers asked the child's mother and Perry to go with them to the Police Department, Young said.
Young said the child's mother and Perry agreed, were read their Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed by officers.
According to Young, because the child's mother is a juvenile, she was accompanied by her legal guardian.
Young said both the child's mother and Perry denied any knowledge at first of how the child was injured but Perry recanted his story and admitted to assaulting the little boy.
Belton officers, helped by ACSO Forensics Services, executed a search warrant on the house and found physical evidence consistent with a violent assault, Young said.
Officials said officers also collected evidence from Perry and from the hospital where the 15-month-old was being treated.
Perry was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, according to authorities.
Young said Perry was charged with abuse to inflict great bodily harm/injury to a child.
The child’s mother was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with the same crime, Young said.
Authorities said the child was taken to a hospital in Greenville for prolonged close observation.
Authorities said the child was also taken into protective custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
