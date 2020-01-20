Man booked after housing 33 dogs in ‘horrid’ conditions, investigators say

Man booked after housing 33 dogs in ‘horrid’ conditions, investigators say
Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home on Martin Road Sunday, Jan. 19. They described the conditions as "horrid." (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster | January 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 12:22 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies charged Thomas West, 50, with 33 counts of animal cruelty after 33 dogs were discovered at his residence being housed in “horrid” conditions. One of the dogs was dead, investigators said.

Thomas West was charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty and booked into Ascension Parish Jail Sunday, Jan. 19.
Thomas West was charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty and booked into Ascension Parish Jail Sunday, Jan. 19. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home on Martin Road Sunday, Jan. 19. Representatives from Cara’s House animal shelter were also present to remove the dogs from the residence and provide treatment.

Representatives from Cara’s House animal shelter were also present to remove the dogs from the residence and provide treatment.
Representatives from Cara’s House animal shelter were also present to remove the dogs from the residence and provide treatment. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

West was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.