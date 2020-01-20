Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams returned to the lineup and scored in the shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders 2-1. James Reimer stopped six shots in the tiebreaker for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock up the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the shootout for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period. The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after leading Carolina to last year's Eastern Conference final. He scored in the eighth round of the shootout.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62 to snap a three-game ACC losing streak. Brandon Childress scored 20 points including 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, for the host Deacons. Derryck Thornton scored 15 to lead the Eagles. Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, became the first Deacon to record a double-double in the first half since 2013. BC, which never led, made only 6 of 29 (20.7%) of its 3-point shots.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points to help fifth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina 74-67 on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals, who led by 20 points in the first half. Taylor Koenen and Madinah Muhammad each scored 17 points for the Tar Heels, who rallied to within four points late. The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in the league and haven't lost a game since falling to Ohio State on Dec. 5.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 59-45. Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Elissa Cunane had 10 for the Wolfpack (17-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 11-0 at home despite shooting 32% from the field. Ivana Raca scored 16 points to lead Wake Forest (11-7, 4-3). The Demon Deacons shot 25% from the floor, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double as Cincinnati surged to a 20-point lead and coasted to an 82-57 victory over East Carolina. Junior guard Keith Williams added eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Cincinnati. The Bearcats had a 46-34 edge in rebounds and blocked eight shots. East Carolina has lost two straight. Brandon Suggs scored 16 points for the Pirates, who struggled on offense for the second game in a row.
UNDATED (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points with four 3-pointers and nine assists as Davidson topped Fordham 74-62. He became the fourth Davidson player in history to reach the 500th-assist level. Onyi Eyisi led the Rams with 17 points.