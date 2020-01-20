Dangerously cold temperatures expected Monday night into Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s shaping up to be a very chilly Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but despite the bitterly cold temperatures there’s plenty of sunshine.
Highs are reaching into the lower 40s around the Charlotte metro, but light winds are making it feel like it’s in the 30s. As the breeze backs off tonight, temperatures will be even colder with most neighborhoods falling back to near 20° at daybreak Tuesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with daybreak readings in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s, below average for late January. Anticipate partly sunny skies on Thursday with afternoon readings rebounding to near 50° before rain chances ramp up on Friday.
Rain chances are expected to linger into at least the first half of Saturday, but if the long-range model timing holds, we should dry out Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday are expected to rebound to the upper 50s, before more sunshine returns in the Sunday forecast with afternoon readings in the mid 50s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
