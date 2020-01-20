Checkers erupt fo seven goals in win over Toronto

The Checkers have won five in a row, 11 of 12 and 15 of 18. Their current win streak is their second-longest of the season, trailing only a six-game streak from Dec. 22-Jan. 8 … The Checkers are third in the Atlantic Division and just two points behind second-placed Hershey with a game in hand. They were last in the division (eighth) on Dec. 7 … Seven goals ties the most the Checkers have scored in a single game this season (two previous occasions) … There were seven total goals in the second period, which was the most of any period for the Checkers this season. The Checkers had scored four goals in a period on two previous occasions … Geekie extended his point streak to seven games (5g, 4a). It ties the second-longest point streak by a Checker this season, trailing only a nine-game run by Gauthier … Jake Bean recorded his second consecutive multi-point game and fourth in his last six … Dave Gust has goals in three straight and games and points in four straight … Lorentz recorded his third multi-point game in his last four (4g, 2a). He already has 20 more points than he scored last season … The Checkers scored on the power play for the seventh consecutive game. They are 10-for-24 during that time (41.7 percent) … Dating back to last season’s playoffs, the Checkers have won four straight against the Marlies … Forwards Brian Gibbons, Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury … Forward Cedric Lacroix and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras.