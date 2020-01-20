2 accused of pulling out guns, stealing man’s car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are accused of pulling out guns to steal a man’s car in Charlotte on Jan. 16.
The incident happened on Julia Avenue around 2 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in reference to an armed robbery.
When police arrived, the victim told them that two men pulled out guns and stole his vehicle.
Information gathered during the investigation led CMPD detectives to identify K’Shune Jackson as a suspect in this case. Detectives identified Jackson on electronic monitoring and placed him at the incident location during the time of the robbery. Officers were able to locate Jackson and detain him without incident.
Police say Blaine Cook was with Jackson when he was located, and both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
