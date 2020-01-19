Woman wanted for stealing cars, cutting off her electronic monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a woman wanted for stealing cars cut off her electronic monitor Saturday.
Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick, 29, was court-ordered to wear a monitor as a condition of her pre-trial release. Kirkpatrick was last known to be in the area of 1200 W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option No. 3, call 911 or go to charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.