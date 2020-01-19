SWAT team marches to honor fallen detective Mike Doty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two years after the passing of detective Mike Doty - and it’s something the York County Sheriffs office will never forget; losing one of their own.
This week marked the anniversary of the shooting that took Doty’s life. He and three other officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in York. Doty died the following day.
Saturday morning, members of the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team marched in full gear to honor Detective Doty.
They marched from the shooting scene where Detective Doty’s life was taken to the sheriff’s office headquarters.
“They decided to do what’s known as a ruck, which is just a march in full gear," says Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
The trip is 8.09 miles.
Those numbers not only signify a distance but a purpose.
“That was Mike’s radio call,” says Tolson.
8-0-9 were the radio call numbers for Doty.
“And so it was certainly not by design that we knew that that until just recently. And so that that just speaks that Mike is still here, there’s always they’ll always be that 8.09 miles from here to the incident location," says Tolson.
Doty’s family was touched by the display Saturday.
“They want to remember and show support for our family and it’s heartwarming," says Bob Doty. "We just can’t thank the community enough for everything that they’ve done for us.”
A memorial run honoring Doty's life will be held later this year in March.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.