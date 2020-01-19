S.C. officials investigating possible dog-fighting case after elderly woman attacked by pit bull

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies seized 14 dogs potentially involved in dog-fighting after a 71-year-old woman was attacked and seriously injured by a pit bull.
The incident occurred on the 2200 block of Sawmill Road near Hickory Grove on Saturday.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the woman lying on the ground. Deputies administered emergency first aid to the woman before EMS could arrive to fly her to Charlotte.
The pit bull was seized by York County Animal Control.
Deputies say the woman was a family member tending to the dogs at the house for the dogs’ owner. The attacking dog had gotten loose as she was tending to other dogs.
Officers discovered 14 dogs at the house and found evidence the animals were being improperly restrained. They were reportedly aggressive and lacked adequate food, water and shelter.
Code enforcement officers are investigating the possibility the animals were used for fighting. All 14 animals were taken to animal control.
“This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.