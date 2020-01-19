S.C. deputies looking for suspect in two-county pursuit

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies say a pursuit led to a car slamming into a utility pole and a two-county hunt to capture a suspect.
York County deputies began a vehicle pursuit around 11:15 a.m. It ended with the driver wrecking into the pole at the corner of S.C. Highway 72 and Cedar Grove Church Road in the northern end of Chester County.
One of the car’s two occupants was captured shortly after escaping on foot. The other suspect remains at large.
Deputies are searching for him in the area.
