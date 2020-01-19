Out with the rain and in with the sun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s rain is now a thing of the past. We will keep some clouds around for the first part of the day but then we will see a return of the sun. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy at times though.
Starting on MLK Day, we will notice a big temperature change! Highs will drop a good ten degrees from today. That means highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. The lows will be the biggest eye-opener! We will start the day in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much the same. It will be sunny each day – but we will start out in the 20s and only wind up in the 40s.
We will moderate a little by the end of the week. Highs will return to the 50s by Thursday and that will stretch into the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s Friday morning and the 40s Saturday morning… as another wave of rain moves in.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
