Out with the rain and in with the sun!

Starting on MLK Day, we will notice a big temperature change! Highs will drop a good ten degrees from today. That means highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. The lows will be the biggest eye-opener! We will start the day in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much the same. It will be sunny each day – but we will start out in the 20s and only wind up in the 40s.