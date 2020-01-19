Oprah offers day of wellness during sold-out show in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Oprah Winfrey spent Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte for her third stop of her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour. The tour is presented by Weight Watchers and is all about bringing a message of wellness and inspiration to cities across the country.
Thousands of people from across the country packed the Spectrum Center for the sold-out show.
“You got people in here with ideologies representing red states and blue states and purple states and no states, but we all can agree on one thing," Winfrey told the crowd. "We want to live better.”
The tour stop included a full day of wellness.
One mother-daughter duo told WBTV their love of Oprah meant attending the event together was a no-brainer.
“Self-improvement is always really important to us and pushing each other to set our goals,” Julie King said.
Other fans say there’s no better person to learn from.
“From where she come and where she gone and her only focus was to inspire others," she said.
The event kicked off with a daybreaker dance party, followed by sessions of discussion and movement.
“Turning up the volume on your life so that you leave here with a greater sense of connection and vibrancy to who you are and who you’re destined to be,” Winfrey said.
Each event also includes an interview with a high profile guest. The guest of honor in Charlotte was comedian Amy Schumer.
