Niners suffer first league setback at WKU

Charlotte began the game on a 9-2 run forcing WKU to take an early timeout after a dunk by Young capped off the run four minutes into the game. WKU scored seven straight points tying the score. Then, the 49ers scored six straight points behind a basket by Shepherd and four points from Bamba. Williams connected on a three from the wing in front of WKU’s bench giving the 49ers their largest lead of the half, 20-11, with just under 10 minutes left in the half. Charlotte maintained the lead for the rest of the half. WKU scored the final four points of the half cutting Charlotte’s halftime lead to 39-38.