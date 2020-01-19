Lorentz scores stunning shootout winner to beat Toronto

The postgame jersey auction raised $33,100 for the Checkers Charitable Foundation … The Checkers’ fourth straight win is their second-longest streak of the season, trailing only a six-game run from Dec. 22-Jan. 8. Only one game separates those streaks, as they have now won 10 of 11 … Lorentz’s shootout attempt was the first of his career … The Checkers have a 1-1 record in shootouts this season. They have just two goals on 12 attempts … The Checkers have had two penalty shots this season, both of which were misses by Kuokkanen. Kuokkanen missed the only other attempt of his career last season … Kuokkanen recorded his third consecutive multi-point game. He has eight total points during that time (1g, 7a) … Oliwer Kaski extended his point streak to four games (3g, 3a) … Geekie extended his point streak to six games (3g, 3a) … The Checkers scored on the power play for the sixth consecutive game. They have converted 8 of 21 chances during that time (38.1 percent) … The Checkers lead the league with 10 shorthanded goals allowed. They also rank third in shorthanded goals scored with seven … This was the first meeting between the Checkers and Marlies since last season’s Eastern Conference Final, which Charlotte won in six games … Forward Brian Gibbons left the game with an injury and did not return … Forward Max McCormick served a one-game suspension for accumulating three game misconducts over the course of the season … Forward Dave Gust missed the game due to illness … Forwards Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury … Forward Cedric Lacroix was a healthy extra.