Lincoln County teen missing since Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Lincoln County home on Friday.
Kylie Felice Almstead was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road. She is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She stand 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
She could be wearing gray sweatpants, a hoodie and black and white shoes. She has several piercings on her ears and nose.
Anyone with information on Almstead’s whereabouts should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
