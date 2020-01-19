Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden has called for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign to “disown” what he calls “doctored video” that some Sanders supporters say shows the former vice president endorsing Republican calls to cut Social Security and Medicare. Top Sanders’ aides have in recent weeks circulated video clips of Biden discussing Social Security and Medicare over the years. One of them shows him saying former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan was “right” when he said Republicans would have to consider entitlement spending after the GOP tax cuts. But the clip misses Biden’s larger point accusing the GOP of a cynical legislative strategy to force the issue. Biden told voters in Iowa that Sanders should “disown” the video, which he called “doctored.” Sanders campaign has not immediately responded.