Johnson scores 20, Pitt drills reeling North Carolina 66-52

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (AP) - Xavier Johnson scored 20 points, Ryan Murphy added 13 and Pittsburgh completed a season sweep of North Carolina with a 66-52 victory over the reeling Tar Heels.
Pitt needed less than 10 minutes to build a double-digit lead and never let the sloppy Tar Heels get back in it.
Garrison Brooks led North Carolina with 16 points and 13 rebounds but the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome a disjointed opening 20 minutes in which they struggled to develop any sort of offensive rhythm.
