How to honor MLK Day in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the Charlotte area offers several options to pay respects to the late civil rights leader.
Events in the area include:
Annual YMCA of Greater Charlotte MLK holiday breakfast
Keynote speaker for this year’s breakfast is Dr. Robert J. Brown, CEO and founder of B&C Associates Inc. Proceeds from the breakfast go to youth programs at the McCrorey YMCA.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom at 501 S. College St.
United Way MLK Call to Service
The United Way of Central Carolinas will celebrate the life, legacy and vision of King with its annual call to service. The event benefits local nonprofits, schools and service providers.
It runs from noon until 2 p.m. at The Park Expo and Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road. More than 700 volunteers are expected to participate.
YBLA MLK Day of Serving
The Young Black Leadership Alliance, a Charlotte-based organization facilitating leadership development for black high school and college students and dozens of volunteers, will host a day of service at four Charlotte elementary schools.
They will be making sandwiches, packaging food baskets, distributing school supplies and assembling appreciation bags for teachers.
The event starts at Hidden Valley Elementary School at 5100 Snow White Lane at 10 a.m.
Davidson MLK Day
Davidson will hold its MLK celebration in the Davidson Town Hall board room. It will include spoken word presentation from poets Chandra DuBose and Maurice J. Norman. The Rev. Anthony Davis of Reeves Temple AMEZ will serve as guest speaker.
The event starts at 10 a.m.
Duke Energy MLK Day of Service
Employees at the Catawba Nuclear Station in York will complete an on-site service project.
They’ll stuff 200 first aid kits to be delivered to the York County Council on Aging, create 400 STEM kits for York County’s four school districts and sort and pack school supplies for the schools.
Boone MLK street dedication
Boone’s Town Council voted in August to rename a portion of Hunting Hills Lane after King in an attempt to honor his legacy in the town.
The location was chosen to reach visitors in the nearby children’s park, ballfields and Yatauga County’s new recreation center.
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., with entertainment provided by the Boone Mennonite Bretheren Church Choir.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.