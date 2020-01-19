Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is giving up his final season to enter the NFL draft. Simmons announced his decision Saturday on social media. Simmons was an All-American who won the Butkus Award and was the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year. He led Clemson with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Simmons was Clemson's most versatile defender this season. He's able to drop back into coverage as well as effectively rush the passer from several yards behind the line of scrimmage. He is projected as a top-10 selection in the NFL draft.