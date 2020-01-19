Former Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss dies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss, who also spent 16 years as a minister of United Methodist Churches, died Friday.
He was 89 years old.
Moss served two terms as Kannapolis’ mayor from 1997-2005. During that time, he established the Kannapolis Youth Council to encourage participation and involvement in local government.
The Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza was completed during his tenure, as was construction of the Village Park Amphitheatre and the Kannapolis Train Station. He led the city through the closing of Pillowtex by establishing a job fair called HOPE.
“With great sadness I learned of the passing of former Mayor Ray Moss," said current Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “Ray was my mentor and my friend. As a former minister he always had a heart for those in need. After his retirement he would call to ‘check up’ on members of Council and pass along some advice. He never stopped praying for good things for Kannapolis and our citizens. Thanks Ray, for being a wonderful part of our memories.”
Ray and wife, Betty, who died in October 2019, were married for nearly 70 years.
Funeral arrangements will be announced soon by family.
