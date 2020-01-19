Former Kannapolis Mayor Ray Moss dies

“With great sadness I learned of the passing of former Mayor Ray Moss," said current Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “Ray was my mentor and my friend. As a former minister he always had a heart for those in need. After his retirement he would call to ‘check up’ on members of Council and pass along some advice. He never stopped praying for good things for Kannapolis and our citizens. Thanks Ray, for being a wonderful part of our memories.”