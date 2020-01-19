Carr scores 25 as No. 16 Queens pulls away from Mars Hill

Press release provided by Queens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Daniel Carr led the Royals with 25 points and six rebounds as the 16th-ranked Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team (13-3, 8-2 SAC) pulled away from Mars Hill University (7-9, 5-5 SAC), earning a 90-79 victory on Saturday at the Levine Center. Kenny Dye followed 15 points and six assists, Gavin Rains recorded his fourth double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jamari Smith scored 10 points with six boards as Queens picked up its fifth consecutive win.
After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes, Queens took the lead for good, 19-18, on Jermaine Patterson’s layup with 10:38 left in the first half. The Royals extended the lead to 34-22 after Dye completed a three-point play at the free-throw line with 3:46 left in the frame. However, the double-digit lead dwindled down to four, and a tip-in by Rains at the halftime buzzer gave the Royals a 38-32 edge at the break.
Queens opened the second half with an 8-0 individual run by Dye, that featured a pair of made 3′s in the first 1:50 of the frame, and ballooned the lead to 14, 46-32. Dye finished the game shooting six of eight from the field and two of three from 3-point range.
Minutes later, a jump shot by Rains secured the Royals’ largest lead of 21 points, 57-36, with 14:47 remaining.
But Mars Hill chipped away and closed the gap to eight, 82-74, on a Javonte Cooke jumper with 2:09 to play. After exchanging baskets, the Queens lead was cut to eight again, 87-79, in the game’s final minute after Cooke banked in a 3 with 21 seconds to play. However, as Mars Hill committed successive fouls to extend the game, Peanut Cunningham and Carr combined to go 3-for-4 at the stripe in the waning seconds to close out the victory.
The Royals shot 53.1 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from the 3-point range, and 70 percent at the free-throw line. Queens scored 21 points off of 17 Mars Hill turnovers and scored 48 points in the paint.
Cooke led the Lions in both points and rebounds with 20 and 7, respectively. Ja’Shawn Brooks scored 15, Austin Gilyard added 12, and Jamal Bryant scored 11 points.
The Lions shot 43.3 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the 3-point line, and 75 percent at the free-throw line.
The Royals return to action on Wednesday night at Wingate University (7-9, 3-7 SAC). Opening tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
