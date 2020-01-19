Carr scores 25 as No. 16 Queens pulls away from Mars Hill

But Mars Hill chipped away and closed the gap to eight, 82-74, on a Javonte Cooke jumper with 2:09 to play. After exchanging baskets, the Queens lead was cut to eight again, 87-79, in the game’s final minute after Cooke banked in a 3 with 21 seconds to play. However, as Mars Hill committed successive fouls to extend the game, Peanut Cunningham and Carr combined to go 3-for-4 at the stripe in the waning seconds to close out the victory.