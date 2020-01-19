Balanced scoring leads N.C. State past Clemson 60-54

By Neil Amato (Associated Press) | January 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:16 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Markell Johnson had 13 points and five assists to lead balanced North Carolina State to a 60-54 victory over Clemson.

The Wolfpack ended Clemson’s three-game win streak, which began with a home victory over N.C. State on Jan. 4.

N.C. State shot 50% in the first half to take a double-digit halftime lead, and Clemson couldn’t overcome shooting struggles from the field and the free-throw line.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 18 points.

Devon Daniels and D.J. Funderburk had 13 points each for the Wolfpack (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), and C.J. Bryce added 11.

