16-year-old, accused in fatal shooting of Concord man, returned to N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old boy, who was charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in Concord on Dec. 28, is now back in North Carolina.
The shooting happened on Lincoln Street near Malvern Drive. Police say they responded to the intersection around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, but it was too late to save Derron Jordan, who died shortly after being transported from the scene by medical personnel. Jordan had been shot multiple times.
Police say they obtained murder warrants for Omarionne Tymyrre Hudson in Jordan’s death. Hudson was considered armed and dangerous, police said. In early January, Concord Police tweeted that they had been notified that U.S. Marshals arrested Hudson in Connecticut.
On Friday night, police said Hudson had been returned to North Carolina and is currently in the custody of the Cabarrus County Jail.
Police took out warrants charging Hudson with first-degree murder.
Minutes after the deadly shooting, 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was found shot to death at Concord Mills. Propst and Jordan are cousins, police say, but officials say the two shootings were NOT connected.
