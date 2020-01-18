What you need to know about the Republican National Convention and how it works

“There will be 2,550 delegates in Charlotte, a similar number of alternate delegates, and then each alternate and delegate has guest passes. So you’re looking at about 10,000 people showing up just to be in the convention hall. These people are chosen in their states. Again, according to the rules of the Republican Party in that state. In some states it’s by convention, in some it’s by caucus, in some states it’s on the primary ballot. So it varies widely among the 50 States and six territories,” Ryder said.