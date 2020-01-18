Rain Diminishes Tonight, with Sunshine Returning for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies develop for Sunday, with chilly temperatures and dry conditions into early next week.
Scattered rain showers will linger into tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Sunday will feature more sunshine developing through the day, with high temperatures in the 50s. The North Carolina mountains will be cold and breezy for Sunday, with high temperatures only in the 30s.
Colder air will move into the region for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with Monday morning low temperatures starting off in the mid-20s, and afternoon high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s, under mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures remaining in the 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Scattered rain showers will be possible for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances may linger into next Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
