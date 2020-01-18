2019 passenger air travel reaches new heights at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2019, over 174,000 passengers stepped into Concord by way of Allegiant Air at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. This was another record-breaking year, with an increase of 23% over 2018.
Commercial services at Concord-Padgett Regional (JQF-USA) began in 2013 with a twice-weekly service to Orlando, Sanford International Airport, for a total of four departures and four arrivals; to now providing service to seven destinations including the newest location in 2019, Palm Beach International Airport, twice-weekly.
With these added services, staff welcomed in approximately 174,000 passengers to the City of Concord, who arrived on 1,367 flights throughout the 2019 year, as well as bidding safe travels to over 179,000 passengers who were boarding 1,367 departing flights departing from Concord-Padgett.
As 2020 makes its landing, JQF-USA will continue to focus its efforts on the previously approved Capital Rehab Project. This year’s focus involves rehabilitating 22 acres of the airport’s apron area. 90% of the funding for this 5 million dollar project came from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.