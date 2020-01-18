Part of I-77 NB temporarily closed after vehicle crashes into tractor trailer

By WBTV Web Staff | January 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 11:35 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials temporarily shut down part of I-77 northbound after a car crashed into a tractor trailer in Huntersville Friday night.

Huntersville Fire officials shut down I-77 northbound at Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road), while they worked to clear the scene.

One person had to be extricated after a vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer. That person was being looked at to be treated for any injuries by Medic.

Officials say large debris was scattered on the road, and drivers were advised to use caution and yield to responding units. Around 10:40 p.m.,officials said fire and rescue crews were clearing the scene.

No further information was released.

