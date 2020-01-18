MollysKids: My ‘Asperger’s Kid’ has grown into a ‘Great, Young Man.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We first met Eric Cunningham in 2013. I still have an email from his dad, asking if Eric could come visit our news at 10 p.m. We happily invited him in for a visit.
He met many that night. See picture below. Seven years later, his dad just wrote again.
“It has been awhile,” Dave Cunningham began. “Eric continues to be nothing short of a miracle. Thought I’d send you an update about how this ‘Asperger's Kid’ has grown into a great, young man.”
Eric now currently works at a marketing agency in Hickory and still has his love for journalism. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 2018. His dad also sent a 43-second video of him getting recognized by a journalism professor.
Like many children who live with Asperger's Syndome, Eric has a fascination with elections and districting, his dad says. He would see him draw NC redistricting maps “for fun.” As Eric got older, and better and better at redrawing the maps, he turned the obsession into a website.
“He has assembled an international cast of young, articulate contributors and they are doing some great non-partisan coverage of elections both here and overseas,” Dave said about his son. “No disingenuous headlines. No hyperbole. Twenty articles published just this month, and a growing following on social media - including some political campaign people.”
“Anyway, seven years later we wanted to thank you and the team again for the hospitality that day. What an amazing journey it has been seeing Eric change and grow. I thought you would enjoy the update.”
*Editor's note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles.
