Midday update - First Alert! Chilly showers for the rest of the day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers are moving through the WBTV viewing area. The First Alert is in place for the rest of the day. Showers are moving from west to east this afternoon and evening.
As you can see, most of us are safely above the freezing mark as of 1 p.m. It will remain chilly all day but most of us don’t need to worry about winter weather. (It just won’t feel terribly pleasant.)
The mountains remain on the bubble for the next hour or two. The radar shows a light winter mix but most of our temperatures are at or above freezing. Plus, the precipitation is very light. Boone is only reporting light mist/ fog and a temperature of 35 degrees. There could still be a few pockets with temperatures below freezing. We don’t expect any real problems, but it is best to err on the side of caution for the next few hours just to be safe. Overall, temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the day and even the mountains should stay above freezing into the night.
The best news is that Sunday looks much better! We will dry out and temperatures will reach the mid 50s!
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
