Midday update - First Alert! Chilly showers for the rest of the day.

The mountains remain on the bubble for the next hour or two. The radar shows a light winter mix but most of our temperatures are at or above freezing. Plus, the precipitation is very light. Boone is only reporting light mist/ fog and a temperature of 35 degrees. There could still be a few pockets with temperatures below freezing. We don’t expect any real problems, but it is best to err on the side of caution for the next few hours just to be safe. Overall, temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the day and even the mountains should stay above freezing into the night.