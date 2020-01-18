Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It will be a clash of the ACC's titans on Saturday when No. 13 Louisville visits No. 3 Duke for their only scheduled meeting of the season. The teams are tied with No. 9 Florida State for first place in the ACC standings. The Cardinals have struggled against Top 25 teams so far, losing two of three games, while the Blue Devils have won both of their Top 25 matchups. Duke will also be looking to bounce back after a road loss at Clemson this week.