First Alert! Cool and wet Saturday ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have waited for more January-like temperatures, here you go!
Today will be a cool and gray one. A First Alert has been issued as showers will arrive from late morning into the early afternoon hours - and last into the night. It originally looked like winter weather might be an issue. Temperatures are a little milder than they seemed they would be at one time. It won’t feel warm by any means – but all we need is for the temperature to be above freezing to avoid winter precipitation.
Actually, temperatures above the surface are even warmer than they are down here, where we live – so snow isn’t a possibility this time. As it stands now, there could be a little freezing rain or sleet just as the precipitation begins in the mountains and foothills. However, it won’t last long, and ground temperatures are far enough above freezing that we shouldn’t have many issues. Any icing would be mainly on elevated surfaces and not on roads.
After the initial burst, we will see mainly just rain showers for the rest of the day. It will be a cool one. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be a much drier day. It will be variably cloudy with highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be breezy at times though.
The week ahead will feel like January! Highs will be in the mid 40s through Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s! MLK Day will be a sunny but chilly one. We will start to moderate a tad by late week, when we return to the 50s.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
