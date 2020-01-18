Denzel Washington is coming to Charlotte and you can see him — for a price.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Denzel Washington fans can see the Hollywood star right here in Charlotte this spring.
The two-time Academy Award winner is scheduled to headline an international leadership summit at the Charlotte Convention Center that the public can register to attend.
Washington will deliver the keynote speech focusing on “Hollywood, faith and handling the spotlight,” according to a summit news release.
Fellow Hollywood star Tyler Perry and Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick are also lined up to appear at the summit April 30 to May 2.
Tickets are $400 in advance and $450 on site. Register at thisisils.org.
Organizing the event is T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of the Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, Texas.
“Denzel Washington’s career is unrivaled and has indelibly influenced the world like none other,” Jakes said in the release.
“His commitment to his faith, his exceptional example of giving back and his powerful work ethic make me thrilled to welcome him at this year’s International Leadership Summit, so other world leaders can learn from one of history’s greats.”
On social media, Washington regulars offers one inspirational message after another.
“Mistakes make us human,” he tweeted in September. “Failures help us grow. Hope keeps us going. And love is the reason we’re alive. Keep learning, loving, and living.”
“Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone,” he posted in August. “Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful.”