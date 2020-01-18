Cold air arrived on time - next up, ice?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - January reality came crashing back into the Carolinas Friday as we waved goodbye to those highs in the 60s and 70s this past week to afternoon temperatures not escaping the 40s.
The cold air will be front and center on Saturday as daybreak temperatures will be below freezing and highs only managing the mid 40s. Cloudy skies will rule the day and they will produce showers at times as well.
Best chance around Charlotte would be during the afternoon and evening hours which should bode well for the MLK Day Parade in uptown Charlotte beginning at 10 a.m. Kickoff temperature for the parade should be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
The mountains won’t be as lucky as rain will breakout quickly during the morning with a brief period of freezing rain possible, especially in the high-elevation protected valleys.
Any ice won’t amount to anything more than a thin glaze, but always be careful when ice is ever part of any forecast. It won’t surprise us if a brief period of sleet appears east of the mountains perhaps as far east as the Hickory area.
All precipitation will end and move east of the region overnight Saturday which will set the stage for bright sunshine to return later on Sunday and dominate our skies for most of next week.
It won’t help warm the air much though as reinforcing cold shots of air will keep daytime highs stuck in the 40s during next week.
Have a great weekend and stay warm!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.