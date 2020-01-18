2 charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged two people in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and two others injured in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged 18-year-old William Avoki and a 17-year-old female for the murder of 19-year-old David Wayne Burns.
Officers say they were called to Holland Avenue off Atando Avenue around 12:32 a.m. Thursday where Burns was found shot inside a vehicle. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.
Two other men were located nearby with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The relationship between the victims is unknown, police say. Burns’ family has been notified of his death.
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified William Avoki and the 17-year-old juvenile as suspects in this case. On Friday, officers located and arrested both suspects without incident.
Avoki was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 17-year-old female was charged with murder.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
