Arrest made in robbery at Enochville 7-11

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in an armed robbery case that happened on Wednesday at a local convenience store.
According to arrest records, Shelby Early Smith, 23, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in the case. Smith was charged on Friday night.
Investigators say the arrest was made shortly after surveillance pictures were released and published by media outlets on Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened at 3:22 am on Wednesday at the 7-11 on West C Street.
Smith is accused of pulling a gun on the clerk and making her walk around the counter to get the money out of the cash drawers, saying “open them now and don’t (expletive deleted) play around.” The clerk gave the man the money, less than $100, and six lottery tickets that he asked for. He then told her to get down on the floor and not to get up until he was gone.
Bond for Smith is set at $150,000. Smith has a court date on Tuesday. More charges are possible.
