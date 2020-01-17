York County to light up in blue to honor fallen Detective Mike Doty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Today York County will light up in blue to pay tribute to one of its finest.
Friday marks two years to the day of York County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Doty’s passing. Doty was one of four officers who was shot during an ambush when they were responding to a domestic violence incident on January 16, 2018. The other three officers survived.
Detective Doty’s call number, 809, became the name for the foundation created by family and friends to honor his memory.
“I can’t believe that it’s been two years, but the amount of work that we’ve been able to accomplish as a foundation in his honor to further his legacy over the last two years has been incredible,” said Sarah Hopfer, a close friend of Doty’s family and a 809 Foundation Board Member. “It’s been an honor to be a part of that work and to make sure that Mike’s legacy continues, and that people never forget 809.”
Today the 809 Foundation is calling on people in York County and around the world to wear blue, light up their homes in blue and share with others about the #BlueOut to honor Doty.
“When he passed this community had a hole to fill, so we have been able to do that work through the foundation, and I think that helps with the grieving process and it helps to bring something positive and make something positive - out of such a tragedy,” said Hopfer.
Businesses and restaurants like Hobo’s, Killington’s, The Impromper Pig and Crossings on Main in Fort Mill are lighting up blue today to remind people of Doty’s service and sacrifice.
In addition, a portion of sales will be donated back to the 809 Foundation which has raised $100,00 in the last two years to benefit organizations that were close to Detective Doty’s heart, as well as scholarship programs for future law enforcement officers.
This is the second year for the “Blue Out” in York County, and family and friends of Detective Doty believe today, like every day, is a chance to continue to heal from his loss while honoring his legacy.
“It’s a process, and I think every day gets a little bit easier and a little bit different,” said Hopfer. “I think it’s been really helpful to have something that is honoring him on a daily basis. It allows the family and our community to remember his legacy and to keep the things that he was really passionate about going and in front of mind.”
Members of the 809 Foundation will be guest bartending at Hobo’s in Fort Mill starting at 5pm.
Doty’s colleagues at the sheriff’s office will also participate in a tribute to Doty on Saturday morning as the march 8.09 miles from the sheriff’s office past the scene of the incident two years ago.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.