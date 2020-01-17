16-year-old arrested after pot, meth and guns found at Rowan Co. home

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested after deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say they found marijuana, meth and firearms inside a home the juvenile was living at alone.
The investigation began when the sheriff’s office got a tip that the teen was living alone in a home on Pine Ridge Road after a parent’s arrest, and was using drugs and getting a lot of visitors. When deputies went to the home they say they saw evidence of drug use, so they obtained a search warrant for the property.
During the search, officials say they found 21 marijuana plants growing in a camper, 84 grams of marijuana individually packaged, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 3 handguns, 2 rifles, a tactical shotgun and an assault rifle.
The 16-year-old, who investigators say was already on probation and has possible ties to street gangs, was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile. The teen’s name has not been released.
No further information has been made available.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.