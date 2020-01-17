Trump says he doesn’t know Lev Parnas during religious freedom event

In conjunction with the announcement of what the White House calls “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools,” nine federal agencies are releasing proposed rules to ensure that religious and non-religious organizations are treated equally by the federal government, and to ensure that organizations aren’t discriminated against purely because they are religious. OMB is also releasing a memo telling grant-awarding agencies they must make sure the the terms of federal grants make clear that states can’t condition awards in a way that would put religious groups at a disadvantage.