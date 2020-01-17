SWAT team surrounds Advance Auto Parts in west Charlotte. Armed robber barricaded inside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with guns drawn surrounded an Advance Auto Parts in west Charlotte Friday morning as they responded to an armed robbery.
The incident unfolded around 9 a.m. off Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road, shutting the area down. Negotiators on scene attempted to commute with someone inside the store via megaphone. Police do not believe anyone else is inside the store.
“Officers are currently implementing de-escalation tactics due to armed suspect who is believed to be alone inside of a building. Everyone is asked to stay away from the area as officers work to peacefully de-escalate the situation,” CMPD said.
SWAT officers also responded to the scene.
