Surveillance images released in Enochville convenience store robbery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convenience store in Enochville was robbed early Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
A clerk was placing doughnuts on trays inside the 7-11 on West C Street at approximately 3:22 am when a man came in. The man was white, wearing a black hoodie, a red mask, and blue jeans.
The man pulled a gun on the clerk and told her to walk around the counter to get the money out of the cash drawers, saying “open them now and don’t (expletive deleted) play around.” The clerk gave the man the money, less than $100, and six lottery tickets that he asked for. He then told her to get down on the floor and not to get up until he was gone.
Deputies searched the area, then called the Kannapolis Police Department to respond with a police K-9. The dog followed a track from the store, then up Enochville Avenue to Timway Street, and back to West C St.
The suspect was described as a tall slim white male who entered the store wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Two other similar armed robberies have occurred in the same area at other businesses, and may be related.
Images of the robbery were captured on surveillance cameras and released Friday. The suspect is seen inside the store as well as leaving in a burgundy Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
