Rowan Sheriff arrests more than a dozen in child support enforcement sweep

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a delinquent Child Support fugitive round-up.
RCSO deputies teamed from the Civil Division, Patrol and the Sheriff’s CRU (Crime Reduction Unit) to attempt to locate individuals wanted for failure to pay child support warrants. During the operation 10 people were arrested for outstanding child support orders for arrest.
Investigators say that as a result of this operation, six additional arrests for resist, delay and obstruct were made for friends or family members who they say attempted to prevent deputies from arresting the suspects during the sweep.
Those arrested on Child Support Orders for Arrest included Clifford Althoff, Darrell Carpenter, Letwon Faulk, Daniel Greene, Robert Harris, Alexea Houston, Charles Logan, Rahsaan O’Neal, Brandi Wilhoit, and Daniel Worley.
Those arrested for resist delay and obstruct included Michaela Greene and Charlotte Lawson. According to investigators, the two lied to deputies about Daniel Greene being at the home, then slammed the door and attempted to prevent entry into the home on Bertie Avenue in Salisbury. Daniel Greene was located after deputies forced entry into the house.
According to deputies, Charles Tomlinson and Mandy Hall lied to deputies about Daniel Worley being at the residence on Gold Knob Road, Rockwell, and tried to hide Worley inside the heating and air duct work of the home.
Deputies discovered Worley hiding inside the HVAC vents. Worley had become stuck and had to be rescued by deputies before being taken to jail.
Deputies say Daniel Roehm lied to the deputies about Robert Scott Harris being inside the house on Fisher Road in Rockwell. Deputies located and arrested Robert Harris hiding behind the recliner chair in which Roehm was sitting.
Joseph Pruss was charged after he allegedly lied to deputies about Clifford Althoff being inside the residence on Earnhardt Avenue in Salisbury before deputies located Althoff inside.
