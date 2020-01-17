Police looking for information about suspicious death of woman in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for information about the suspicious death of a woman in Statesville Thursday.
The incident happened on 8th Street on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
The Statesville Police Department responded to the scene and discovered the body of 25-year-old Shannon Nicole Harmon. Officers processed the scene and canvassed the area looking for potential witnesses.
Police say foul play is suspected in the death, and that no additional information can be released at this time.
“We believe people in the community have information about the senseless death of Ms. Harmon. We need the community’s assistance! If anyone has any information or leads surrounding this case, please give the Statesville Police Department a call. We are actively investigating this suspicious death and need to community’s involvement. Only with your assistance can we make Statesville a safer community,” a press release from Statesville Police Department read.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Officials did not provide any other details.
