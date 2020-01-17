NY murder suspect believed to be in North Carolina, public asked to ‘exercise caution’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing someone in New York in November is believed to be in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Jamaad Mikal Murphy. Anyone who sees Murphy should “exercise caution” and call 911 “immediately," police say.
Murphy is wanted for murder in the Nov. 3, 2019 killing of Matthew Napoleoni. Police believe Murphy fled to North Carolina after the killing.
Murphy is described as being around 5′10″ and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
In addition to 911, the public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
