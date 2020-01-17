Molly’s Kids: Gabriel Revis is turning 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For those of you who have followed #MollysKids for a while, you know about this amazing boy from Hickory. He’s a flat-out miracle, living with a genetic disorder so rare, only 150-or-so people in the world are diagnosed.
At birth, his mother was told he wouldn’t make it three days. Now look at him. Thursday is his 5th birthday.
April Revis says she has lost her son twice in the course of the past five years. Both times he has fought through and “just wasn’t done yet on this earth.”
Anyone who knows April knows the pride she has in her son.
Every year we like to shout-out a big happy birthday to this little guy. Maybe this year more than ever. He really went through tough spots in 2019 with four surgeries and spending 214 days at Levine Children’s Hospital.
Also cool?
Today is his mom's birthday.
“He was the best gift I’ve ever gotten,” she said. “He's my world, and everything else.”
Happy Birthday, Gabriel.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
