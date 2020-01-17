First Alert: Friday’s chilly air followed by wintry mix, rain chances Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warm streak is officially over across the Carolinas. With high pressure in control over the WBTV viewing area, temperatures have plummeted into the 20s and 30s Friday morning.
While today is dry, rain showers will return for the first part of the MLK Day Holiday Weekend.
A First Alert has been declared for Friday and Saturday as two different weather scenarios will play out over the next 24 to 36 hours - the arrival of shockingly cold temperatures will followed by the opportunity for a round of rain.
Today highs will range from near normal to 5 degrees below normal. Temperatures across the Charlotte metro area will climb to around 50° during the afternoon hours under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Tonight clouds are expected to build ahead on approaching cold front. But even with the clouds in place, temperatures will still flirt with freezing going into Saturday morning.
While Saturday won’t be a washout, a fast-moving front will provide the chance for some precipitation. A wintry mix consisting of freezing rain and flurries is possible Saturday morning in the mountains and in the northern foothills with light rain showers possible mainly during the afternoon hours across the Piedmont.
High pressure returns quickly into Sunday and MLK Day giving way to highs in the mid 50s Sunday and low 40s Monday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. The bitterly cold air, sunshine and drier conditions will continue through the work work.
Have a great weekend,
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
