7 facts about Betty White, who is celebrating her 98th birthday today

Betty White is known for her frequent appearances as a panelist on classic game shows like “Match Game,” “Password” and "The $100,000 Pyramid,” but she also hosted the 1983 NBC Game Show “Just Men!” While the show lasted less than four months, her work won her a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. Her husband, “Password” host Allen Ludden, received the same honor in 1976. The couple was married in 1963, and Ludden died in 1981 at the age of 63.