Death investigation underway after body found in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a body was found in a Rock Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The body was found near what appear to be townhomes on Winding Way, off of Herlong Avenue. Officials have released few details, but WBTV’s news partner the Rock Hill Herald reports the victim is a woman.
From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared investigators had one unit taped off.
The victim’s name and a possible cause of death have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
