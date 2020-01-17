Concord Fire demonstrates new props for training to keep firefighters and community safe

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The extensive training that firefighters undertake isn’t just to keep them safe. It’s also designed to keep all of us safe by showing them better and more effective ways to handle a crisis. On Friday in Concord at Station 7, firefighters demonstrated some of the newest equipment they have for training, including a fire hose that can’t hold water, and a simulated part of a railroad car.
One tool is the “Lion Attack System.” This is a digital fire training system that will train both fire and community members. A digital screen shows the visualization of flames, while a smoke machine emits the proper amount of smoke. Then, either firefighters or community members physically practice using the fire extinguisher, or using a weighted fire hose that has an infrared nozzle to extinguish the fire. Everything is digital, reducing risk and injury.
“Before we could only take an actual fire extinguisher out there with live fire and we were weather dependent, and some people aren’t really interested in dealing with fire, they’re scared of fire and this is our way of being able to come to them and show them how to use a fire extinguisher in the proper way," said Division Chief Adam Ryerson.
The other tool is a “Rail Car Prop.” This tool contains valves and fittings that would be used for loading and off-loading hazardous materials if a railway tank car were to be involved in an incident.
So many trains crisscross the area every day, and many are transporting hazardous chemicals. The worst case scenario would be an accident with a leak.
“This prop gives us the opportunity to be hands-on on a flat surface, a more safe environment than being on the railroad tracks or on top of a railroad car," said Shane Bolick, Battalion Captain with the Concord Fire Department. “This gives a flat surface to work off of, get more people around so you can show the students."
Receiving the grant for this item allows for the City of Concord Hazmat team, as well as other responders in this area, to train on this equipment in a controlled environment, which was not available before.
