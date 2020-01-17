Charlotte’s own Elevator Jay represents southern rap with his own twist

“I always felt like I was a creative individual, so all I knew, just from me listening to music, I knew I had to rhyme," Jay said. “Rhyming came easy and when I wrote my first 12-bar verse, I ran into the living room, it was my mom, my aunt, my cousin and I said the 12-bar verse for them, and you know everybody sat back laughing, but it worked out. That’s how it was supposed to be.”